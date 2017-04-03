Record amount raised at annual bike challenge
Almost 600 people took part in this year’s On ... [more]
Monday, 03 April 2017
SPACES are still available for the Sonning Common holiday club during the Easter school break.
The club will run from April 10 to 13 at Chiltern Edge School in Reades Lane.
A day session (from 8.30am to 3.30pm) costs £30 and an afternoon session (3.30pm to 5.30pm) costs £8.
For more information, visit www.chilternedge.oxon.
sch.uk/holidayclub
03 April 2017
More News:
Record amount raised at annual bike challenge
Almost 600 people took part in this year’s On ... [more]
Marina owner in new bid to build homes next door
THE co-owner of a Wargrave marina has applied for ... [more]
Volunteers spring clean church ready for Easter activities
VOLUNTEERS used ladders and feather dusters as ... [more]
POLL: Have your say