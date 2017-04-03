SPACES are still available for the Sonning Common holiday club during the Easter school break.

The club will run from April 10 to 13 at Chiltern Edge School in Reades Lane.

A day session (from 8.30am to 3.30pm) costs £30 and an afternoon session (3.30pm to 5.30pm) costs £8.

For more information, visit www.chilternedge.oxon.

sch.uk/holidayclub