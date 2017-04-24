Spicy bingo

Twins make guiding promise on amusement park rides
Monday, 24 April 2017
A CURRY supper and bingo evening organised by the Chiltern Edge School Association raised £450.
The money was raised through ticket sales, the bar and a raffle at the event at the school in Reades Lane.
The association is currently raising money for £10,000 worth of new computers.
