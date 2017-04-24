Spicy bingo

Monday, 24 April 2017

A CURRY supper and bingo evening organised by the Chiltern Edge School Association raised £450.

The money was raised through ticket sales, the bar and a raffle at the event at the school in Reades Lane.

The association is currently raising money for £10,000 worth of new computers.

