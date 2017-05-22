Interim head to take over

AN interim headteacher has been appointed for Chiltern Edge School.

Moira Green will take over on Monday, June 5 but will hold meetings with parents to introduce herself before then.

Her appointment was announced in a letter to parents on Monday.

The current headteacher Daniel Sadler is said to be on sick leave.

The letter, from Julie Tridgell, chairwoman of the school’s interim executive board, says: “We are pleased to announce the appointment of an interim headteacher, Miss Moira Green, in the light of Mr Sadler’s continuing absence.

“Miss Green will be joining the school after the half-term holiday. However, she will be in school before half-term to meet both staff and pupils.

“After the half-term holiday, in the week of June 5 to June 9, there will be further opportunities for parents to come and hear a more formal address from Miss Green on her work to raise standards at Chiltern Edge.”

Mr Sadler, who lives in Henley, was appointed in 2009. He had previously taught at Haydon School in London and Furze Platt Senior School in Maidenhead.