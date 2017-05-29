Monday, 29 May 2017

Edgefest plea

STALLHOLDERS are needed for Edgefest, the annual summer festival held at Chiltern Edge School in Sonnning Common.

The event will take place at the Reades Lane school on July 13 from 6.30pm to 9.30pm and will include live music performed by students, a barbecue, bar, inflatables and a raffle.

A stall costs £10 plus a small donation towards the raffle. If a table is needed this can be booked in advance.

For more information, email cesasect@yahoo.co.uk

