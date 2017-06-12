Parents and pupils clean up

PARENTS and pupils helped spring clean Chiltern Edge School in Sonning Common.

Friday’s clean-up was designed to make the closure-threatened school more attractive to potential academy sponsors.

The volunteers cleaned the windows, picked up rubbish, tidied flower beds, swept up and painted.

Members of the Chiltern Edge School Association provided tea, coffee and cake.

Gemma Levy, one of the founders of the Save Our Edge campaign, said: “This was a chance for people who were asking how they could help to get involved.

“It’s really important for the school because we want to make it look as appealing as possible to an academy sponsor.

“It helps take the pressure off staff and pupils in terms of getting the site tidy and makes everyone feel like they are doing something to help.”