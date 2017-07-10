Monday, 10 July 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

School festival

THE annual Edgefest festival will take place at Chiltern Edge School in Sonning Common on Thursday from 6.30pm to 9.30pm.

The event will include live music performed by students, a barbecue, bar, inflatables and a raffle.

More News:

A MAN from Wargrave flew to New Zealand to watch ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Jess Glynne opens Henley Festival in style
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33