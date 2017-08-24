Students celebrate impressive GCSE results

Schools in Henley, South Oxfordshire and Berkshire are celebrating another good set of GCSE results despite a new marking system being introduced this year.

The traditional grade boundaries for English and maths of A* to G have been replaced by a numbered system, with 9 the highest mark available and 1 the lowest.

The system, which will be expanded to other subjects next year, sees the top marks of A* and A now split into three grades: 9, 8, and 7, while the pass grades of B and C are now 6, 5 and 4.

It also sees more emphasis put on final exams and less consideration to coursework, while the top grade of 9 is now more difficult to achieve than the old A*.

At Gillotts School in Henley, 82 per cent of students achieved grade 4 or above in English and maths, while 68 per cent achieved grade 5 or above.

Last year, the percentage of students achieving the comparable grade C and above in English and maths was 87 per cent, and in 2015 it was 77 per cent.

The percentage of students with a pass or higher in all of English, maths, two sciences, a language and a humanity was 49 per cent, more than double last year’s national average of 24 per cent.

In English language 26 per cent of students achieved a grade 7 or better, compared to 32 per cent who achieved an A* or A last year, while the percentage achieving the same score in maths was 33 per cent, up three per cent on last year’s A* and A grades.

In each of biology, chemistry, physics, history and geography, more than 33 per cent of grades were A* or A.

Seventeen per cent of students achieved eight or more A*s or As, up from 16 per cent last year, while 31 per cent achieved five or more of the same grades, also a point higher than 2016.

Students crowded outside the school hall ahead of the results being handed out, with many in tears of joy as they opened their envelopes.

Headteacher Catharine Darnton, who was presented with flowers by some students, said: “Over recent years we have seen a marked and consistent improvement in results and we are delighted with this year’s results.

“These results will confirm us as one of the consistently best-performing schools in Oxfordshire.

“This is a consequence of the commitment and hard work of the students and staff. I am very proud of all that the students have achieved and would also like to recognise all the support that students have received from their families.

“These results come about through successful collaboration between students, teachers and parents.”

Students at Chiltern Edge School, in Sonning Common, performed well despite it being put into special measures in April.

The school was given an inadequate rating and has been given until October to show improvements.

In English 78 per cent of students passed, with 11 per cent getting a top 9 grade.

Seventy per cent of students passed maths. Across performing arts subjects, such as dance and drama, 75 per cent of students gained A* or A grades.

As students went in to collect their results the walls were decorated with congratulatory messages and the school's headline figures.

Moira Green, headteacher at the school, said: "These results are a testament to the hard work and dedication of both staff and students. Chiltern Edge has been through a difficult time recently.

"Looking forward to the new academic year we have the foundations to move rapidly back to 'good' and to resume our status as the school of choice for our communtiy and a place of educational excellence."

At Langtree School, in Woodcote, 76 per cent of pupils achieved 5 passes A* to C including English and maths compared to 75 per cent last year. This equals the school's record, set in 2014.

Seventy-seven per cent of pupils passed maths and English. In total 82 per cent of pupils achieved five A* to C grades.

Of all grades, 26 per cent were A* or A while 79 per cent of all grades were A* to C.

Nine students achieved the new 9 grade in English or maths.

Headteacher Rick Holroyd praised the work of his students and staff.

He said: "Our headline attainment figures match the very best results the school has ever achieved, and to achieve this in a year when the pass rates have fallen nationally, is extremely impressive.

"I am so pleased for so many of our students, who will now be able to progress to post-16 education with confident and embark on their first choice options as a result of their hard work and commitment.

"Yet again, the staff have worked tirelessly to achieve these results and I am extremely grateful and appreciative of all the extra effort the staff has put in to ensure so many success stories for our students."

At the Piggott School in Wargrave, a record 86.5 per cent of students achieved five A* to C grades including English and maths at level four and above, compared to 78 per cent last year.

The combined English and maths pass rate was 88 per cent, while there was a 100 per cent pass rate in biology, chemistry, physics, Chinese, computer science, electronics and photography.

There was also a 100 per cent pass rate in vocational courses and performing arts.

Headteacher Derren Gray said: “I am very pleased to announce another outstanding set of GCSE results.

“Our students and staff work exceptionally hard and this is evidenced once again in this year’s results.

“The huge majority of our students will be returning to study at our sixth form, together with a significant number of external candidates in September.

“I thank all the teaching and support staff for their continued hard work, dedication and professionalism. I congratulate all our students on their richly deserved success.”

At Shiplake College there was a new record for top grades, with 30 per cent gaining A* to A grades, up seven per cent from last year.

There was also a rise in the number of A* to B grades, from 53 per cent in 2016 to 60 per cent this year.

The total number of passes of C grades and above was 91 per cent, the same as last year. The pass rate was 100 per cent.

Headteacher Gregg Davies said: "These are another set of excellent results, which will put Shiplake amongst a group of leading independent schools in the area.

"We are proud to be an “all-ability” school where pupils are selected at entry because they show a desire to take advantage not only of an outstanding classroom experience but the other opportunities we offer.

"We have demonstrated over the past few years that our pupils can achieve excellence whether it be at the top of national levels or simply beyond their own personal goals.

"Shiplake is a school which is now consistently delivering top results academically and in many other areas.

"Whilst most other schools grapple with the new GCSE grading system as part of the Government reforms, we decided to follow the GCSE route in Maths and English to enable like-for-like results.

"This decision has meant that pupils’ scripts were not subject to a guinea-pig effect which is inevitable when new schemes are introduced without sufficient support."

At Queen Anne's School for girls in Caversham 55 per cent of all grades were A* or A.

Overall 27 per cent of all grades were A*, down one per cent compared to last year.

Ninety-eight per cent of all grades were A* to C, the same as 2016. The pass rate across all exams this year was 100 per cent.

Headmistress Julia Harrington said: “Congratulations to all the girls and staff for their hard work, which has produced such an excellent set of results.

"The girls have worked with great enthusiasm and are now ready to commence their A Level studies in September.”