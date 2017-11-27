Pupils learn how to be leaders by running PE lessons

PUPILS at Chiltern Edge School were presented with awards for completing a leadership course.

The year 11 students were given their Active Leaders certificates in an assembly at the secondary school in Sonning Common.

The certificates were presented by Penny Snowden, of Kennylands Road, Sonning Common, who founded the course in 2015.

Actives Leaders helps develop skills in planning, communication, organisation, motivation and evaluation with the help of hands-on experience and nurtures self-confidence. There is also basic training in safeguarding, first aid and risk management.

The Chiltern Edge students completed the week-long course by helping to run sports day at Sonning Common Primary School in July. In the same week they also ran PE lessons.

Mrs Snowden, 57, started the course to help young people, aged 15 and older, to become activity and event assistants and to access to work experience and holiday-based employment. She said: “When the children delivered sports day, the teachers and parents were saying they were amazing.

“I’ve said to other schools that if they can partner with a primary school then it’s a brilliant way to make a community link.

“It also gives a chance for year six pupils, who are coming up to secondary school, to know a familiar face.”

Darren Hunter, a PE teacher who helped co-ordinate the course, said it had given the children more confidence. He said: “Delivering sports sessions to primary school kids took them out of their comfort zones. It gave the students a big boost.”

Student Dylan Dawes said: “I enjoyed being able to lead games for the primary schoolchildren because it made them smile.”

The other students who completed the course were Hayley Laverick, Harry Paxford, Jack Connell, Jack Levy, Jake Evans, Jordahl Skeete, Kaleem Hanif, Lewis Plested, Manvir Sandhu, Theo Gray, Chris Hatton, Dom Kliszczyk, Holly Blake and Murphy Cooper.