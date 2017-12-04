Monday, 04 December 2017

Campaign moves on

CAMPAIGNERS who fought to save Chiltern Edge School when it was threatened with closure are now running the school association.

More than a dozen members of the Save Our Edge campaign have joined the group, which helps run events at the school, including the primary schools cross-country events and the annual Christmas drama production.

It raises money which then goes back into the school.

Gemma Levy started the campaign with her friend Charlie Holloway in April when the school was threatened with closure after being “inadequate” by Oftsed. It has since been reprieved.

She said: “We all really enjoyed working together as a team so we decided to take over the association and help with anything else the school needs.

“Some members of Save Our Edge have got great ideas about events we can run in the future.”

