HUNDREDS of items were collected by pupils at Chiltern Edge School in Sonning Common for a food bank’s Christmas parcels.

A competition was run between tutor groups at the secondary school to see who could collect the most items.

The donations included tins of vegetables, meat and fish, meat pies, potatoes and ready meals as well as biscuits, tea bags, instant coffee and long-life milk.

The competition ended in a draw between 7A and 10A for the most donations.

The 36 crates were delivered to ReadiFood, a charity based in Whitley, to be used as part of its Christmas food parcel scheme by PE teachers Sarah Cheeseman and Shaun Burningham.

Miss Cheeseman, who organised the initiative, said: “It’s good for the children to do something positive and spend some time thinking about the wider community.”

Mr Burningham, who is the tutor for the 7A pupils, added: “It’s amazing what the pupils have done. I’m proud of them all.”

Headteacher Moira Green praised the efforts of students, parents and staff for helping the appeal.

She said: “We are thrilled to be able to help out. The school is here to stay and we want to be an integral part of the community going forward.”