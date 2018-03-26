Monday, 26 March 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Academy to change name

CHILTERN Edge School in Sonning Common is to change its name when it becomes an academy.

The secondary in Reades Lane will be known as Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge from September.

It follows the announcement last month that the school was joining the Maiden Erlegh Trust, a multi-academy trust based in Reading.

Chiltern Edge was put into special measures when it was given an “inadequate” rating by Ofsted in April last year but is now improving.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33