Academy to change name

Pedal power raises charity cash
HUNDREDS of cyclists took part in the 12th annual ... [more]
Monday, 26 March 2018
CHILTERN Edge School in Sonning Common is to change its name when it becomes an academy.
The secondary in Reades Lane will be known as Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge from September.
It follows the announcement last month that the school was joining the Maiden Erlegh Trust, a multi-academy trust based in Reading.
Chiltern Edge was put into special measures when it was given an “inadequate” rating by Ofsted in April last year but is now improving.
26 March 2018
More News:
School fund-raising quiz decided on tie-break question
THIS year’s Sonning Common village quiz raised ... [more]
Former bank could be turned into fish and chip shop
A FORMER bank in Goring high street could be ... [more]
POLL: Have your say