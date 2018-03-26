Academy to change name

CHILTERN Edge School in Sonning Common is to change its name when it becomes an academy.

The secondary in Reades Lane will be known as Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge from September.

It follows the announcement last month that the school was joining the Maiden Erlegh Trust, a multi-academy trust based in Reading.

Chiltern Edge was put into special measures when it was given an “inadequate” rating by Ofsted in April last year but is now improving.