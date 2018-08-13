School labs re-opened

TWO science labs at Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School will be brought back into use from the start of the new term next month.

The classrooms at the newly named secondary school in Sonning Common have not been used for two years.

A new CCTV system has been installed to improve security around the school site and there will be a new visitor management system in order to improve safeguarding procedures.

The trust has also provided a new uniform which includes the Maiden Erlegh griffin logo.

The Reades Lane school is now said to be improving after being rated inadequate by Ofsted in April last year.