Children to create card for Mayor

ENTRIES for the Henley Mayor’s official Christmas card competition are now open.

Councillor Kellie Hinton has been visiting the town’s primary schools to explain to pupils the rules and theme for the contest, which is supported by the Henley Standard.

The only condition for entries is they must fit the theme “Christmas around the world” and be on a piece of A5 card.

Councillor Hinton chose the theme after being inspired by a summer fete at Sacred Heart Primary School in Greys Hill.

She said: “They were celebrating all the different nationalities of pupils at the school with different foods from around the world cooked by the parents.

“I have family living in Australia and Spain and this year I’m not able to spend Christmas with them.”

The winner will be invited to turn on the Christmas tree lights with the Mayor at the Christmas Festival on Friday, December 1. He or she will also receive family tickets to see the pantomime Robin Hood at the Kenton Theatre.

All the entries will be on display at the River & Rowing Museum from the end of November to the beginning of January.

Cllr Hinton said: “I’m sure there are going to be lots of good entries because there are so many talented children in Henley.

“I’ve been asked how I’m going to choose — the winner will be the card which makes me smile and my heart feel warm.”

The competition is open to all children aged five to 11 who live or go to school in Henley. Entries should be submitted by 4pm on November 3 and sent to: Leena Wiseley, Henley Town Hall, Market Place, Henley, RG9 2AQ.

Don’t forget to include your name, age, address and contact details, including a daytime telephone number.