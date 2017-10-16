Monday, 16 October 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Festive trail

HOMES and businesses in Wargrave are being invited to take part in the village’s advent window display.

Windows will be decorated with festive displays for a trail in December which visitors can follow.

For more information, see Carol Watt at Hunt & Nash in High Street.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33