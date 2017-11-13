Monday, 13 November 2017

Santa returns

THE Sonning Common “Santa on a Tractor” event will take place on December 19 from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

Father Christmas will go around the streets accompanied by volunteers with collection buckets.

The event was organised for the first time last year by residents after Goring, Woodcote and District Lions Club, which used to bring Santa’s sleigh to the village, folded.

