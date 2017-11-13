Santa returns

Boat club needs help with move
THE organisers of the Goring and Streatley ... [more]
Monday, 13 November 2017
THE Sonning Common “Santa on a Tractor” event will take place on December 19 from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.
Father Christmas will go around the streets accompanied by volunteers with collection buckets.
The event was organised for the first time last year by residents after Goring, Woodcote and District Lions Club, which used to bring Santa’s sleigh to the village, folded.
13 November 2017
More News:
Residents urged to have their say on future development of village
RESIDENTS of Goring are being urged to give their ... [more]
POLL: Have your say