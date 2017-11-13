Rail disruption

TRAINS will be disrupted during the Christmas period for engineering work.

Services from London will be affected from December 23 to January 1, with local services in the Thames Valley only running as far as Slough on December 24 and 27.

A Great Western Railway spokesman said: “The biggest project will be between London Paddington and Slough, where Network Rail will be preparing for the start of Crossrail services in May. Work will take place on two of the four lines, meaning we can still run trains to and from London Paddington except on December 24 and 27.

For more information, visit GWR.com/engineering