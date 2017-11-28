Christmas tree erected in Henley town centre

A 30ft Christmas tree was erected in Henley town centre ahead of the annual Christmas festival.

The Nordmann fir, which was selected from the Tree Barn in Christmas Common by Mayor Kellie Hinton in September, was delivered to Market Place at about 10am on Tuesday (28).

Members of the town council’s parks team trimmed the base of the tree with chainsaws before it was lifted in to a hole in the ground by a crane.

The parks team then wedges blocks of wood around the base to keep the tree in place.

Members of the public and council staff crowded around to watch the tree put in place, which took about half an hour.

Cllr Hinton said: “It’s a fabulous tree and really lovely, green and full.

“This is why it’s important to shop locally because the quality is second to none. I’m pleased with our choice, now that it’s in place it looks lovely.

“Thanks to Invesco Perpetual for sponsoring it and now I’m really looking forward to switching the lights on.”

Cllr Hinton added that she hoped more trees could be planted in the town all year round. The council is currently exploring a scheme to plant a tree for every child in Henley.

She said: “I know this one is going to be removed after Christmas but we should be looking at having more trees in the town.

“Can you imagine trees on either side of Hart Street and Market Place leading up in an avenue to next year’s Christmas tree?

“It would look fantastic and it’s something we really need to press on with.”

The Christmas tree is traditionally erected outside the town hall several days before the festival, which takes place tonight (1).

The lights will be switched on by Lottie Baker, 11, a pupil at Valley Road Primary School who won the Mayor’s Christmas card competition.

ends

1711637-40: The Christmas tree is lifted in to place

Xmas tree trimmed: Parks staff trim the base of the tree (Pic by Helen Barnett/@HenleyTCM Twitter)