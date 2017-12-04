Seasonal windows

DEBBIE MCGEE bounced back with her latest ... [more]
Monday, 04 December 2017
RESIDENTS and businesses in Wargrave will decorate their windows with festive displays for the village’s advent initiative.
Each day in December a different property will put up a display for people to view.
The first display will be at A Stitch in Twine today (Friday), while others taking part include the library in Church Street on Tuesday as well as the rainbows, guides, brownies and scouts.
The final display will be at St Mary’s Church on Christmas Eve.
04 December 2017
