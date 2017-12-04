Monday, 04 December 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Seasonal windows

RESIDENTS and businesses in Wargrave will decorate their windows with festive displays for the village’s advent initiative.

Each day in December a different property will put up a display for people to view.

The first display will be at A Stitch in Twine today (Friday), while others taking part include the library in Church Street on Tuesday as well as the rainbows, guides, brownies and scouts.

The final display will be at St Mary’s Church on Christmas Eve.

More News:

Latest video from

Youngsters dazzle at music competition
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33