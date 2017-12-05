Living Advent Calendar Day 4: Young stars shine

DOZENS of children showed off their musical talents on the fourth night of the Henley Living Advent Calendar.

Henley Music School performed a mix of classical music and festive favourites at the River & Rowing Museum.

The group, run by Laura Reineke, of Berkshire Road, offers music education in all forms to any child regardless of age, ability, means or background.

All of the performers, aged four to 18, attend music school Sunday, a monthly event run at Shiplake College, where they are given a chance to learn instruments and practise their skills.

They all wore t-shirts saying “keep calm and play on” and most wore festive hats as more than 150 people watched on in the audience.

Richard Rodway, chairman of the calendar, encouraged them to buy raffle tickets and said it had been the best ever start to fund-raising for the event.

Last night's performance was raising money for the River & Rowing Museum.

To begin the performance Mr Rodway led the crowds from the museum’s foyer up some stairs into the Schwarzenbach International Rowing Gallery where a stage had been built.

Some of the songs performed were Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree, 12 Days of Christmas and We Wish You a Merry Christmas.

There were also performances by groups of flutists, violinists and a samba drumming showcase.

The Living Advent Calendar involves 24 half-hour performances by singers, dancers and other acts at 6.15pm each evening until Christmas Eve.

The identity of each performer is kept secret until they actually appear, just like opening the door of an advent calendar.

Tonight’s performance (Tuesday) will be held at the Angel on the Bridge

For a full round-up of the Living Advent Calendar so far, see next week’s Henley Standard.