Monday, 11 December 2017

Festive lunch

SPACES are still available for the Christmas Day lunch at Sonning Common village hall for people who live alone or can’t face cooking.

The eighth annual event is organised by villagers Jill Vallis and Chrissie Phillips-Tilbury. If you would like to attend, call 0118 972 1058. 

