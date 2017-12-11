Festive lunch

A PEDESTRIAN crossing is needed to help ... [more]
SPACES are still available for the Christmas Day lunch at Sonning Common village hall for people who live alone or can’t face cooking.
The eighth annual event is organised by villagers Jill Vallis and Chrissie Phillips-Tilbury. If you would like to attend, call 0118 972 1058.
Villages fear extra traffic if third river crossing is built
COUNCILLORS in Sonning Common and Peppard are ... [more]
