Christmas fair in aid of sports facilities

A CHRISTMAS fair held at the Village Club in Nettlebed raised £680.

There were more than a dozen stalls selling Christmas decorations and gifts and some stallholders wore festive attire and facepaint.

Nettlebed Creamery was selling cheese fondue and there was also a barbecue.

Santa’s grotto was run by volunteers.

Many children attended the fair with their families after finishing at Nettlebed Community School.

The money will go towards upkeep of the village sports pavilion and recreation ground.

The fair was organised by Jodie Butler, from Catslip, who said: “It went really well.”

Pictured, above, with Father Christmas are Jess O’Neil and Harvey Butler and, left, stallholder Toni Barnes.

