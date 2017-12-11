Monday, 11 December 2017

Santa fun run rescued by Parkrun organiser

HENLEY Parkrun will hold a Santa fun run tomorrow (Saturday).

Runners are being asked to don festive outfits for the 5km run, which is supported by the town council instead of staging its own Santa fun run, which it has done in previous years.

Runners are asked to assemble in Tilebarn Lane at 8.40am for a 9am start.

The event is open to everyone aged four and above. Entry is free but there will be a collection for the Mayor’s charities, which are the four state primary schools in the town. Parkrun organiser James Barr said: “Many hundreds of runners, both adults and children, have benefited from the exercise, have enjoyed the pretty countryside and happy socialising.

“Henley Parkrun is delighted to have been invited by the Mayor to theme a parkrun event as the Santa fun run.

“Our Parkrun is open as normal to all walkers, joggers and runners and participation is free.”

Runners must register in advance and bring a printed barcode by visiting
www.parkrun.org.uk/register

