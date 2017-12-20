Christmas concert raises £4,000 for disease research

A CHRISTMAS concert in Henley raised more than £4,000 for Muscular Dystrophy UK.

The ninth annual Spirit of Christmas took place at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road on Thursday, December 7.

More than 150 people attended the concert, including Mayor Kellie Hinton and Henley MP John Howell.

The performers were the Tamesis Chamber Choir and 40 children from Sacred Heart Primary School and there were carols, readings and poetry.

Afterwards, there was a reception with festive food and drink and a raffle for a Christmas hamper, which was drawn by the Mayor.

The concert has been organised every year by Peter O’Sullivan, who is chairman of the charity’s Thames Valley branch. His son Matthew, 29, of Lea Road, Sonning Common, was four when he was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a type of muscle-wasting disease which has become progressively worse as he has got older. He has been in a wheelchair for most of his life.

Mr O’Sullivan, 59, from Gallowstree Common, said: “We need to make sure funding is available so that effective treatments are available for all the different muscular dystrophy conditions.

“The evening was a great start to the Christmas festivities and we are very grateful to everyone who supported the event.”

Paul Tomlinson, volunteers and fund-raising manager for the Muscular Dystrophy Campaign, said: “Peter and our Thames Valley branch did a wonderful job of pulling this spectacular event together.

“It was both fun and inspiring as well as helping to raise vital funds and awareness.”