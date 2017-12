STAFF at the Henley office of law firm Blandy & Blandy took part in World Christmas Jumper Day on Friday in aid of the firm’s adopted charities, Daisy’s Dream and Reading Samaritans.

It was also Local Charities Day and the company has donated more than £20,000 to local charities in the past year.

Pictured, left to right, Stephen Bucknill, Luke McMath, Heather Palmer, Kirsti Harvey, Caroline Casagranda and Shashi Sachdeva.