Mum wins hamper for second time

THE winner of the Tesco Christmas hamper competition published in the Henley Standard on December 15 shared it with her family over the holiday.

Alyson Donnachie, of Park Road, Henley, won the basket of festive treats including biscuits, crisps, a Christmas pudding, an authentic Italian Pandoro and a salted caramel cream liqueur.

Her name was chosen at random after she correctly answered the question “How much is the Tesco hamper worth?” with “£90”.

Mrs Donnachie, who works at Royal House Dental Care in Station Road, celebrated Christmas with her husband Chris, son Johno, daughters Jenna and Nicole and son-in-law Sam Bayliss.

It was the second time she had won the annual competition, the last time being in 2014.

Mrs Donnachie said: “I love the Henley Standard.”

Pictured, left to right, Nicole Bayliss, Alyson Donnachie, Jenna Donnachie holding the family dog Lola and Sam Bayliss