Design Mayor’s card

ENTRIES are now open for the Henley Mayor’s Christmas card competition.

Councillor Glen Lambert has selected the theme of “Christmas on the river”, which should be represented in all submissions.

The cards should be original, creative and colourful, be on A5 paper and not use glitter or any protruding items.

The winner of the competition will have their design printed on the Mayor’s official Christmas card and will be invited to switch on the lights on the large Christmas tree at the Henley Christmas Festival on the evening of Friday, November 30.

Cllr Lambert and his wife Anna will choose the winner on November 5.

All entries will be displayed in the community gallery at the River & Rowing Museum from December 15 to January 10.

Entrants must be aged five to 11 and either live or go to school in Henley.

Entries should be sent to: Mayor’s Christmas Card Competition, Henley Town Council, Council Offices, Henley on Thames, Oxfordshire, RG9 2AQ.

They must arrive by 4pm on Friday, November 2.