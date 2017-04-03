Global support

Members of six churches in the Peppard area met at St John’ s Church, Kidmore End, to mark Women’s World Day of Prayer.

This day is always held on the first Friday in March and this year involved 6,000 services across 170 countries. Each year a country is chosen and prayed for worldwide and this year the plight of women in the Philippines was highlighted. The majority of Filipino women are poor and are vulnerable to abuse and exploitation. They are often discriminated against and are treated as subordinates. It is because of these factors that the women are susceptible to human traffickers and prostitution.

The women at St John’s were joined by Lynette Pattern, who left the Philippines 10 years ago and spoke movingly with huge gratitude on behalf of all women in her native country.