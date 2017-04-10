DO you enjoy hearing church bells? Have you ever considered having a go at ringing?

The current band of bell ringers in the picturesque village of Hambleden is looking to recruit some new members. Contrary to popular belief, you don't need to have muscles like Popeye, just a willingness to learn a new skill.

The Hambleden Valley Churches currently have bell ringers ranging from 10 to 80 years old, proving that anyone can get involved.

The bell ringers practise every Friday evening and, once a degree of proficiency is reached (typically within six months), you can be involved in ringing for Sunday service and even weddings.

You don’t need to be a resident of the village to ring, or even a church-goer.

If you think you might be interested, then you can attend an open day on Saturday, April 22 from 10am to noon.

Why not visit the ringing tower, enjoy some refreshments and perhaps have a go at ringing (under supervision)?

And it isn’t all hard work — the ringers regularly enjoy a drink after practice at their local in the village and arrange regular days out ringing at other churches, including lunch out, of course!

Why not come along and see whether bell ringing is something you might like to try? We need help in keeping this age-old tradition going.

You can just turn up on the day or email to hambleden

bells@mycomputer.email