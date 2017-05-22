THE latest meeting took place in Holy Trinity Church parish room on Tuesday, May 9 when we had a talk from Liam Gallimore-Wells, of Christian Aid.

Liam spoke about the work of Christian Aid and how it links with the words of Psalm 91.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the start of Christian Aid Week, a movement that began in the small village of Warbleton in East Sussex.

A total of £10million was collected during the week last year.

Christian Aid works with partner organisations in 40 countries and this year the focus is on the plight of refugees. For example, the charity is working with partners in Syria.

Verse 2 of Psalm 91 says: “God is my refuge and fortress in whom I trust.”

People round the world regard Christian Aid as a fortress and a refuge and this embodies what the charity does.

In verse 7 we read: “A thousand may fall at your side, ten thousand at your right hand, but it will not come near you.”. Christian Aid is a force for good, showing activism.

Liam then spoke of the future. Christian Aid is asking supporters to think about giving regularly during the year, so that they will be able to plan ahead with more certainty.

This follows the £1.5million shortfall in projected income that occurred in 2016.

Christian Aid feels that this is a better approach than the begging bowl technique.

The meeting also included the annual meeting of Churches Together in Henley.

In his moderator’s repor, Rev Duncan Carter reflected on the great changes that had happened over the past 20-plus years since the formation of the group and rejoiced in the excellent relationships among the churches. He felt that the greatest challenge is the increasingly secular society in which we live and that instead of focusing on what we do within our churches, we need to be thinking more about the world out there.

There are physical and spiritual needs in our society. How are we responding to those needs, especially the needs of those who do not come to church? We need to go to them.