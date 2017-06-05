Monday, 05 June 2017

l CONGRATULATIONS to double Olympic rowing medallist Debbie Flood. She has become engaged to personal and spiritual trainer Jaco Bruwer. They will be married at Christ Church in Henley on October 20. Debbie, the first ever female captain of Leander Club, has been attending the church for two years.

