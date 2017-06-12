Keep dancing! 90-year-old with new hips still does tap
A WOMAN has returned to tap dancing — at the age ... [more]
Monday, 12 June 2017
THE new curates of St Mary’s Church in Wargrave will be ordained by the Bishop of Oxford.
Hugh Barne and Steve Turville will be officially invested by Rt Rev Dr Steven Croft at Christ Church Cathedral in Oxford on July 1.
They are replacing former curate Jon Drake, who left the church in February after four years when he was appointed associate vicar of St Mary’s Church in Maidenhead.
12 June 2017
