Mowing required

DONATIONS are needed to pay for grass cutting at the Chalk Pit cemetery in Braybrooke Road, Wargrave.

The Friends of the Cemetery, which was founded in 2014, organises regular grass-cutting, which costs £3,500 per year. The parochial church council and Wargrave Parish Council donate £1,500.

Last year, a villager made a large donation towards the cost but cemetery warden Peter Mayes has warned that if the money can’t be raised this time some areas will not have the grass cut.

He said: “We thank the volunteers who assist with the maintenance and the small group of donors who support the contract work but unless we get much stronger support, both in numbers of volunteers and in donors, the maintenance contract in 2018 will be cut.

“The future of this beautiful oasis of peace will quite properly depend on the support of those whose family graves sit among the grass and wildflowers.”

If you can help, call Ann Roberts on 0118 940 2656.