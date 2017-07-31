Monday, 31 July 2017

Villager is made new curate

A NEW curate has taken up her post in Goring.

Wendy Middleton, who has lived in the village for more than 20 years, was ordained as a deacon for the united benefice of Goring, Streatley and South Stoke at Christ Church Cathedral in Oxford earlier this month.

Mrs Middleton is married with two children and is a part-time teaching assistant at Goring Primary School.

She has been a regular worshipper at St Thomas’s Church in Goring for many years and met her husband Robin when they were both bell-ringers there.

She began training for the role of curate, which also includes responsibility for St Mary’s in Streatley and St Andrews’s in South Stoke, three years ago.

Rev Middleton said: “I had gradually realised over many years that God was calling me to take this next step.

“You could say it was an ongoing niggle that I finally responded to.

“My training for ministry has really only just started as I have a good deal to learn on the job but I am very much excited and look forward to it.”

