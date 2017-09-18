Tuesday, 19 September 2017

Smuggling talk

A TALK on the history of smuggling in Cornwall will take place at St Leonard’s Church in Woodcote on Wednesday, September 27 at 7.30pm.

This has been organised by area dean Rev Linda Smith, who used to be priest in charge at three of the county’s parishes.

The church will hold an open-air service on the village green this Sunday at 10.30am.

