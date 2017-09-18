Long songs

A “HYMNATHON” will be held at St Nicholas’ Church in Rotherfield Greys tomorrow (Saturday) to raise money for the building’s upkeep.

Worshippers will begin singing at 9am and continue until 5pm, accompanied by a rota of organists and choirs from the Henley area.

Visitors can sponsor the event for any amount or request a particular hymn for a minimum donation of £10, which will be sung in the last minutes of every hour.

The church’s Andrea’s Café will provide refreshments.

For more information, call Elizabeth Hodgkin on (01491) 573192 or email her at hodgkin1@waitrose.com