Monday, 25 September 2017

Church history

HISTORIAN Peter Hawley will give a free talk at St Mary’s Church in Whitchurch about the building’s history.

This will take place at 7pm on Wednesday and will be followed by the first annual meeting of the church’s new friends group.

