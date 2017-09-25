Churches Together in Henley

THE forum was held in the Chantry House on September 12 with Rev Duncan Carter in the chair and 23 people in attendance.

Maggie Coleman, manager of the new Chilterns Court Care Centre, and carer Denise Hays gave talks.

Denise described the move of the residents from the Chilterns End care home to Chilterns Court, which was accomplished very well.

She felt that the residents settled in more quickly than the staff, mainly because the latter had to get used to a new layout of the home, which is on three floors, whereas Chilterns End was on one floor with four wings.

Each floor serves a different function and the aim is to help the residents feel that they are in a household.

There are 64 rooms and each resident has their own room with en-suite facilities. There are also two lounges on each floor. Residents also have access to the newly landscaped garden.

There are four beds in the rapid access care unit and seven intermediate care beds. There are various activities provided during the week, such as outings to the cinema and theatre, quiz afternoons, entertainers and musical activities.

The home is full most of the time and there is a waiting list.

Maggie said that the provision of communion and the monthly songs of praise sessions provided by the churches were much appreciated by the residents.

She said volunteers would be welcome for simple things such as reading a newspaper to someone, or painting their nails. They would need to be vetted by the Disclosure and Barring Service but the care home would fund this.

In answer to a question about chaplaincy, the ministers said that there wasn’t a formal arrangement but they were sometimes asked to go in to see a resident.

It was agreed that we would send a list of contact details of the local ministers and copies of the different church magazines would be provided for each floor.

The home’s relationship with the Townlands Memorial Hospital was good and there was daily contact with GPs and nurses coming over to discuss the beds situation and do ward rounds on the care unit.

Maggie and Denise were warmly thanked for the interesting and informative talk.

Ruth Tod, of the Society of Friends, spoke about the emphasis that the Quakers have on peace-making.

Diana Francis will give a talk on resolving conflict and building bridges at the Friends Meeting House, Northfield End, on Wednesday, October 25 from 7pm to 9pm. The speaker has many years of experience in various countries as an international mediator.

It is hoped that this will be the first in a series of annual peace talks.

On Sunday, November 5 the Friends will have a stall in Henley market place giving out white poppies.

White poppies stand for peace and Ruth emphasised that this was in no way challenging the red poppies.

The Quakers are also looking into the possibility of starting a “Death Café”.

Rev Glyn Millington drew attention to the fact that this year is the 500th anniversary of the Reformation and that there would be a talk by Peter Stanford on Martin Luther at Henley town hall on Friday, October 6 at 12.30pm.

Other events coming up at Christ Church are a walk through the Bible on Saturday, November 18 (10am to 4.30pm) and the Henley Bible School starting on Sunday, October 1 at 6.30pm looking at Daniel.

St Mary’s and Remenham: Starting on October 20, there will be a weekly Bible study on Fridays at 10.15am in the Chantry House, led by Fr Martyn, looking at Philippians.

Work on the roof has finished and the church has had a deep clean.

Following the retirement of Gary Sieling as director of music, they are in the process of appointing a new director. Peter Spicer, assistant organist, is holding the fort until January.

St Margaret’s, Harpsden: Bishop Steven, the newish Bishop of Oxford, visited Henley for the last of his deanery visits in July.

He visited the Nomad food bank and Andrea’s Café in Rotherfield Greys, led an evening service in Shiplake Church and gave a talk and answered questions at a gathering in Shiplake College.

He gave an inspiring talk, encouraging the churches to be “contemplative, courageous and compassionate”.

Henley Baptist Church: Following the cut in funding for the children’s centre by Oxfordshire County Council, d:two bid successfully to run a family centre.

They have been given a set-up grant, plus a grant of £10,000 by Henley Town Council.

A leader has been appointed and Roger Cole asked for volunteers to help.

There will be an eight-mile sponsored walk to raise money for Nomad on Sunday, October 8.

Sacred Heart: Recent events have included a confirmation service and refurbishment of parts of the church.

Rachel Gavin has been appointed headteacher at Sacred Heart Primary School.

Holy Trinity: Fifteen new infra-red heaters have been installed.

Harvest Festival will be on Sunday, October 1 and donations will be given to the food bank.

The Henley Living Advent Calendar will use Holy Trinity as a venue on December 18.

There are plans to appoint an associate minister at Holy Trinity to launch a families ministry, which it is felt is greatly needed in Henley.

The next meeting will be held at Christ Church on Tuesday, November 14.