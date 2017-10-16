Messy start

Half-hourly train service to return to village in new year
Monday, 16 October 2017
A FREE “messy church” event will be held at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road, Henley, today (Friday) from 4pm to 6pm.
Called “It’s not cornflakes”, the session focuses on the best way to start the day through crafts, activities, songs and storytelling.
It’s open to all the family and tea will be served.
16 October 2017
