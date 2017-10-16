Monday, 16 October 2017

Messy start

A FREE “messy church” event will be held at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road, Henley, today (Friday) from 4pm to 6pm.

Called “It’s not cornflakes”, the session focuses on the best way to start the day through crafts, activities, songs and storytelling.

It’s open to all the family and tea will be served.

