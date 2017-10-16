Monday, 16 October 2017

Join in with new church group

A BIBLE study group has been launched at St Mary’s Church in Henley every Friday from 10.15am, beginning next week (October 20).

The first meeting will be held at the Chantry House and will be led by Rev Canon Martyn Griffiths, the rector of Henley with Remenham, and will discuss Philippians. Meanwhile, the Bishop of Dorchester, the Rt Rev Colin Fletcher, will preach at evensong at St Mary’s at 6pm on Sunday to mark Father Martyn’s retirement in January after 13 years in post.

