Remembering

TWO churches in Caversham are to hold services of prayer and reflection.

The services will take place on Sunday, November 5, All Souls’ Day, at St John’s Church in Gosbrook Road (3pm) and St Peter’s, off The Warren (6.30pm).

On November 12, both churches will mark Remembrance Sunday with services beginning at 9.30am and ending in time for worshippers to join the ceremony at Caversham’s war memorial.

The service of their sister church of St Margaret’s Church in Mapledurham will be at 10.30am at the village war memorial.