Pray for souls

DEBBIE McGEE had never heard of her future ... [more]
Monday, 30 October 2017
A SERVICE will be held at St John the Baptist Church in Kidmore End to remember those who have passed away.
The All Soulstide service will take place on Sunday, November 5 at 4pm.
People will be able to light a candle in remembrance and a list of those being remembered will be read out.
For more infomation, call Neil Scott on 0118 972 3890.
30 October 2017
More News:
Garden centre boss in new planning row with council
THE owner of a garden centre near Wargrave ... [more]
Cubs and scouts chat to their counterparts around world
CUBS and scouts in Wargrave spoke to their ... [more]
Wargrave Local History society - the first photographer
MEMBERS were given a talk on photographer William ... [more]
POLL: Have your say