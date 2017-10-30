Monday, 30 October 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Pray for souls

A SERVICE will be held at St John the Baptist Church in Kidmore End to remember those who have passed away.

The All Soulstide service will take place on Sunday, November 5 at 4pm.

People will be able to light a candle in remembrance and a list of those being remembered will be read out.

For more infomation, call Neil Scott on 0118 972 3890.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33