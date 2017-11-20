AN antiques valuation day in Sonning Common raised £255.80.

Simon Jones, from Watlington autioneers Jones & Jacobs, valued a total of 66 items at the event at Christ the King Church in Sedgewell Road.

The proceeds will go to the church and St John the Baptist Church in Kidmore End.

Organiser Sue Nickson said: “We are very grateful to Simon for giving us his time and expertise.”