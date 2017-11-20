Helping refugees

A CHURCH in Caversham is holding a Christmas market on December 9 to raise money to help refugees from Myanmar.

The event at St Peter’s on December 9 is from 10am to 12.30pm and is in aid of the Disasters Emergency Committee Appeal.

There will be stalls, sideshows, refreshments, raffles and tombolas while teams are will have made cakes, puddings, biscuits, handmade crafts and table decorations.

Rev Mike Smith, rector of St Peter’s, said: “Many of us have been deeply distressed by the events in Myanmar and the Rohingya people fleeing to Bangladesh.

“The appeal is one way in which we can offer support and assistance.

“Please do try to support the market as we seek to help others less fortunate than ourselves."

The appeal was launched to support 500,000 people who have fled violence in Myanmar’s Rakhine state.

They are seeking refuge in Bangladesh, where they urgently need food, water, shelter and medical care.

The appeal works with 13 of the UK’s leading aid charities to provide and deliver aid.