Remember lost babies

Monday, 04 December 2017
FAMILIES who have experienced losing a baby before or shortly after birth are being invited to a special remembrance service at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading on Sunday.
The short inter-denominational service will take place in the hospital chapel, which is located in north block and accessed via the London Road entrance, at 2pm. It will include prayers, poems, and the lighting of candles.
It has been organised by hospital chaplains along with bereavement midwives and ward staff from maternity service in partnership with the Willows group. Refreshments will be served afterwards.
