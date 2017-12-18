Tuesday, 19 December 2017

Tea and carols

A CAROL service with afternoon tea for seniors will be held at St Mary’s Church in Wargrave next Saturday (December 23) at 3pm.

The service, which will feature traditional carols and readings, is aimed at people who prefer not to leave home after dark to meet and chat with others.

Transport can be provided — call the parish office on 0118 940 2300 and leave a message with your name and contact number.

On Christmas Eve at 4pm there will be a short nativity service for young children followed at 6pm by a family carols service.

