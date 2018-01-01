Church extension plan

PLANS have been drawn up for an extension at St James’s Church in Bix, so villagers can use it as a meeting place and secure its future.

The parochial church council wants to create a new kitchen and toilet block at the church in Bix Hill, which was built in the 1870s.

The extension would be made with traditional materials with a tiled roof and flint-faced walls.

It would be used by both the congregation and for community events.

The church’s planning application says: “Without the proposed extension and the provision of facilities the church, located in a relatively remote rural community, will not be able to serve the existing congregation or attract new members to the congregation. Improvements are necessary for the church to remain in active use by the congregation and by the wider community to prevent decline and deterioration.

“The members of the church have recognised the threats to the church and have, as a result, arrived at the proposed extension as a means of keeping the church in active and regular beneficial use.”

The church previously ran activities at the village hall on the common but sold the lease to Bix and Assendon Parish Council in 2010, which then allowed the Bix Montessori School to be the main user of the hall.

A decision will be made by South Oxfordshire District Council next month.