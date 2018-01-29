Pond wall is in danger of collapse, says councillor
Monday, 29 January 2018
TRINITY at Four is a new Henley church congregation meeting on the last Sunday of each month at 4pm.
This initiative is led by Sam Brewster, who is currently curate at St Mary’s Church, Maidenhead, but is planning to move to Henley with his family over the summer.
Sam says: “With a young family ourselves, we know how demanding this stage of life can be.
“Many young families like the idea of belonging to a church community but struggle to see how they can fit it in with Sunday morning sports and other activities for the children. Our vision is to do church in a way that fits the rhythms of family life by meeting in the afternoon, providing a children’s tea after the service so parents don’t need to rush off for the next thing and running engaging and accessible groups for the children.
“Not that this is a church just for families — far from it! God’s family extends to every age and stage of life. So whoever you are and whatever faith you do or don’t have, come and join us this Sunday!”
Trinity at Four is working in partnership with Holy Trinity Church in Henley and will eventually be based there.
However, while suitable space for children is being arranged, Trinity at Four will meet at Christ Church in Reading Road.
The first meeting will be on Sunday at 4pm.
