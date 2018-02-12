Churches Together in Henley

THE latest meeting took place on Tuesday, January 23 at Friends Meeting House in Northfield End.

Our speaker was Debbie Bruwer (née Flood), of Christians in Sport.

Debbie spoke about her life, her 15 years as a member of the GB rowing team and her current work with Christians in Sport.

The mission of CiS is to reach the world of sport for Christ and its vision is Christians everywhere living out their faith in sports clubs and teams.

Members encourage Christians to get stuck into sport and as they go CiS helps support them to represent God wherever they play and whatever role, through training events, chaplaincy, resources, groups, training schemes and one-to-one support.

In this way they give sportspeople the opportunity to explore the Christian message for themselves, through equipping churches and Christians involved in sport to share their faith and through running sports guest events.

Debbie described how she became involved in rowing, moving from Yorkshire to Henley 15 years ago, the highs and lows, and her involvement with local churches in Reading and around Henley.

She is now a member of Christ Church United Reformed Church in Reading Road.

She has been supported by CiS and has always known that God has a plan for her. She now works for Christians in Sport.

Finally, Debbie answered questions about rowing in the Olympics, when and how she became a Christian and how she came into rowing.

The annual Lent midday services at Christ Church will take place each Thursday from February 22 to March 22 inclusive, starting at noon.

Each will be led by one of the ministers of the churches in Henley with a theme of the “I am” sayings of Jesus. They will last about 30 minutes and be followed by a simple lunch.

Snowdrops are in flower and you are invited to visit the garden of the Friends Meeting House to see them.

There will be a Snowdrop Sunday at Dunsden Church on Sunday, February 18 from 10am to 4pm.

Further afield, there will be three snowdrop weekends at St Botolph’s Church in Swyncombe, starting on Saturday, February 10 with choral evensong at 4.30pm on February 18. Tea and cake will be provided at Dunsden and Swyncombe.

Churches Together in Henley has said a fond farewell to Fr Martyn and Anne Griffiths from St Mary’s and looks forward to the arrival in Henley and district of new ministers over the coming year.

Jeremy and Jo Bray will be coming to Henley Baptist Church at d:two as assistant pastors.

Sarah Nesbitt will be starting as part-time curate in the Shiplake, Dunsden and Harpsden benefice and Rev Michael Walker has already joined Sacred Heart as deacon.

Fr John Croton, from Reading, will lead services at St Mary’s, Henley, during their interregnum.

Rev Sam Brewster, currently curate at St Mary’s, Maidenhead, led the first afternoon service of Holy Trinity at 4 on Sunday, January 28 at 4pm, as its name suggests.

Trinity at 4 will meet on the last Sunday of each month, hopefully moving to weekly meetings later in the year.