Monday, 26 February 2018

Pray and eat

THE Lent services organised by Churches Together in Henley will be held at the Christ Church Centre chapel in Reading Road at noon on Thursdays from February 22 to March 22 inclusive.

Each once will last about half an hour and be followed by lunch.

