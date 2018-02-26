Pray and eat

Campaign fights threat of green belt development
CAMPAIGNERS are appealing for support to stop new ... [more]
Monday, 26 February 2018
THE Lent services organised by Churches Together in Henley will be held at the Christ Church Centre chapel in Reading Road at noon on Thursdays from February 22 to March 22 inclusive.
Each once will last about half an hour and be followed by lunch.
26 February 2018
Boys are twice as good in speaking contest
TWO teams of pupils from Reading Blue Coat School ... [more]
Neighbours oppose cattery plan due to noise and traffic
PLANS for a cattery in Sonning Common have been ... [more]
Students raise £3,360 for homeless and sick children
PUPILS at Chiltern Edge School in Sonning Common ... [more]
