Crossing to new church

A NEW crossing over the River Thames lived up to its name as the Bishop of Reading Rt Rev Andrew Proud led a transfer of worshippers across Christchurch Bridge from Reading to Caversham.

The 15 people from Greyfriars in the town centre have joined the community at St John the Baptist in Lower Caversham.

Rev Penny Cuthbert, transition minister at St John’s, said: “They have publicly declared their desire to follow the call of Christ and, with their brothers and sisters at St John’s, to learn and live the way of Christ.

“Friends from Greyfriars have pledged their continued support and the new, united St John’s congregation have promised, with the help of God, to accompany one another on the journey of faith, supporting each other in friendship, love and prayer.”

The Thames is the boundary between Caversham Thameside and Mapledurham parish and Greyfriars parish.

The group’s arrival at St John’s was greeted with music, cheers and helium balloons before Bishop Andrew commissioned the new congregation and celebrated Holy Communion.

Rev Cuthbert added: “The party to complete this great day was wonderful, with so much sharing of food, friends and chat.”